Electronics Production | September 22, 2007
New PartnerTech factory<br>in Finland inaugurated
PartnerTech in Finland has established a new factory that the company now has opened the gates to. At the inauguration the former prime minister of Finland Esko Aho where among the speakers.
In summer 2005 PartnerTech entered Finland since the company saw big opportunities and interesting customers on the Finnish market. PartnerTech Oy was initially spread over several operations; two in Helsinki and one in Turku. Therefore a new plant were built to consolidate the operations into one unit in PartnerTech's customer centre strategy.
“The Finnish market is important for PartnerTech. Here we see a lot of potential and strong high-end customers with interesting product development. There were two spread units in Helsinki and we wanted to consolidate these in one customer centre", PartnerTech Oy's Managing Director Terho Lind told evertiq.
The new plant in Vantaa, located just next to PartnerTech Oy's largest customer Thermo Fisher Scientific, a pharmaceutical and biomedical company, is of 5800 sqm. At the factory 112 employees are working on development, assembly, testing and sales. Under PartnerTech's customer centre strategy there is also a PCBA plant in Turku included. PartnerTech has also an in-house factory concept in Turku with Rados which manufactures test equipment for measuring radioactivity. Rados, with 20 PartnerTech employees, is PartnerTech Oy's third largest customer. PartnerTech's Finnish operations are very focussed on complete systems with the medical segment as a very important source for revenues today. Growth is top prioritized for PartnerTech Oy which today has a revenue of 30 million euro per year.
“More than half of our revenues are medical related but our ambition is to increase our operations even within other business areas. Right now we see a number of prospects that we believe can have a very positive development", PartnerTech Oy's Managing Director Terho Lind told evertiq.
“The Finnish market is important for PartnerTech. Here we see a lot of potential and strong high-end customers with interesting product development. There were two spread units in Helsinki and we wanted to consolidate these in one customer centre", PartnerTech Oy's Managing Director Terho Lind told evertiq.
The new plant in Vantaa, located just next to PartnerTech Oy's largest customer Thermo Fisher Scientific, a pharmaceutical and biomedical company, is of 5800 sqm. At the factory 112 employees are working on development, assembly, testing and sales. Under PartnerTech's customer centre strategy there is also a PCBA plant in Turku included. PartnerTech has also an in-house factory concept in Turku with Rados which manufactures test equipment for measuring radioactivity. Rados, with 20 PartnerTech employees, is PartnerTech Oy's third largest customer. PartnerTech's Finnish operations are very focussed on complete systems with the medical segment as a very important source for revenues today. Growth is top prioritized for PartnerTech Oy which today has a revenue of 30 million euro per year.
“More than half of our revenues are medical related but our ambition is to increase our operations even within other business areas. Right now we see a number of prospects that we believe can have a very positive development", PartnerTech Oy's Managing Director Terho Lind told evertiq.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments