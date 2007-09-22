New PartnerTech factory<br>in Finland inaugurated

PartnerTech in Finland has established a new factory that the company now has opened the gates to. At the inauguration the former prime minister of Finland Esko Aho where among the speakers.

In summer 2005 PartnerTech entered Finland since the company saw big opportunities and interesting customers on the Finnish market. PartnerTech Oy was initially spread over several operations; two in Helsinki and one in Turku. Therefore a new plant were built to consolidate the operations into one unit in PartnerTech's customer centre strategy.



“The Finnish market is important for PartnerTech. Here we see a lot of potential and strong high-end customers with interesting product development. There were two spread units in Helsinki and we wanted to consolidate these in one customer centre", PartnerTech Oy's Managing Director Terho Lind told evertiq.



The new plant in Vantaa, located just next to PartnerTech Oy's largest customer Thermo Fisher Scientific, a pharmaceutical and biomedical company, is of 5800 sqm. At the factory 112 employees are working on development, assembly, testing and sales. Under PartnerTech's customer centre strategy there is also a PCBA plant in Turku included. PartnerTech has also an in-house factory concept in Turku with Rados which manufactures test equipment for measuring radioactivity. Rados, with 20 PartnerTech employees, is PartnerTech Oy's third largest customer. PartnerTech's Finnish operations are very focussed on complete systems with the medical segment as a very important source for revenues today. Growth is top prioritized for PartnerTech Oy which today has a revenue of 30 million euro per year.



“More than half of our revenues are medical related but our ambition is to increase our operations even within other business areas. Right now we see a number of prospects that we believe can have a very positive development", PartnerTech Oy's Managing Director Terho Lind told evertiq.