Anglia expands semiconductor range with Zetex franchise

Anglia has announced that it has signed a UK and Ireland distribution agreement with analogue semiconductor manufacturer Zetex.

Covering power and signal management applications, the Zetex product range comprises compact, high performance discrete and integrated devices. Application specific products focus on LED lighting, audio and DBS sectors and are supported by a broad portfolio of discrete semiconductors, including bipolar transistors, MOSFETs, diodes and current monitors.



Frank Marx, Chief Sales Officer at Zetex Semiconductors said, “Anglia's existing product portfolio is very complementary to the Zetex product range, especially in the area of LED lighting where Anglia can offer all the components to put together a complete lighting system. They have an unrivalled reputation for technical support and customer service, and we look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership."



“The Zetex product range fits in very well with our strategy of offering a balanced and complementary product range to our customers," commented Jim Ward, Sales Director of Anglia. “Zetex has an excellent reputation for quality, performance and reliability, and this aligns very well with Anglia's values."