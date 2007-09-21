Valeo equips Jaguar with Blind Spot Detection

France based Valeo has announces that its Blind Spot detection system will be launched on the 2008 model Jaguar XF.

The system continuously monitors the rear blind spots on both sides of the vehicle using radars located behind the rear bumper. When a vehicle is present in either blind spot, the driver is alerted to this potential hazard by a visible icon displayed in the side view mirror. This highly accurate radar–based blind spot detection sensor technology works in all weather conditions The system is expected to contribute to reducing collisions with unseen vehicles during lane change maneuvers. This technology recently received a 2007 PACE Award in the product innovation category.



"Blind spot detection is an important active driving assistance technology that can help to improve drivers' awareness of their vehicles' surroundings, and make roads safer. This innovation will increase pleasure and comfort while driving", says Thierry Morin, Valeo Chairman & CEO.