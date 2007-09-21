ETK Elektronik expand in Denmark

Denmark based EMS provider ETK Elektronik has seen a steady growth during the last couple of years. Now the company plans to expand in Denmark.

Over the last two years ETK Elektronik has seen a 20 % growth per year. The company did predict the growth would have been 10% per year.



ETK Elektronik plans to expand its business with a new 5600 square meter domicile in Denmark along with new equipment.