Racal Acoustics and AWS<br>Group sign £1M contract

AWS Electronics signed a contract worth £1M to supply Racal Acoustics with over-moulded cable assemblies for use in latest-generation headsets used by armed forces worldwide to enable communications in noisy environments across the full range of military vehicles.

AWS Electronics is a company within the AWS Group, UK's Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers which delivers services for the complete electronic product life cycle from design through manufacture, to contract service and repair.



Explains Neal Muggleton, head of marketing and product management at Racal Acoustics: “Each vehicle or aircraft has a different noise signature. Our headsets now use digital active noise reduction technology to facilitate communication and offer protection across the entire spectrum."



Comments Paul Deehan, Chief Executive AWS Group (pictured left): “We are delighted to win such a prestigious contract with one of the world's leading military equipment suppliers." Adds Keith Heslop, Supply Chain Director Racal Acoustics (pictured right): “AWS Group is highly experienced in the Defence sector with a reputation for delivering high quality manufacturing services. Additionally, AWS has invested in new facilities in Eastern Europe to ensure that they are highly cost-competitive. We anticipate a mutually beneficial long-term partnership between our two companies."