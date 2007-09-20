Nokia Siemens sells R&D centre in Belgium

Nokia Siemens plans to sell its development centre in Herentals, Belgium to Devoteam Group. The deal is expected to be signed by the end of this month.

Under the deal Nokia Siemens Networks will transfer all development activities in Herentals, except the Open Transport Network, to Devoteam Group. 160 employees will be affacted.



Nokia Siemens Networks says the transfer plays into its strategy of relying on business partners for research and development so that it can focus on building a competitive business model, RCR Wireless News reports.