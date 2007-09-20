Sales Manager leaves Flextronics Sweden

Kenneth Nilsson, sales manager at Flextronics SBS (Special Business Solutions) in Sweden is leaving Flextronics and the electronics industry after sixteen years.

He has been working at Flextronics for ten years and EvoxRifa for six years. Mr. Nilsson is now transferring to the steel industry. He will be the new global sales manager for Finland based stainless steel company Outokumpu.