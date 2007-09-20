Six more companies now support the<br>COM expressTM Extension Initiated

AAEON, Aewin, Arbor,Avalue, Axiomtek and IBASE Now Support the COM ExpressTM Extension Initiated by Kontron and Advantech.

Kontron and Advantech has announced that six more global Computer-on-Module manufacturers are committed to supporting the COM Industrial Group's (COM-IG) COM ExpressTM Extension. The COM Express Extension was published on June 5, 2007 as a joint effort between Kontron and Advantech. This document – based on the PICMG COM.0 COM Express specification – describes optimized pin-outs for graphics and other core features for COM Express designs. With today's announcement, AAEON Technology, Aewin Technologies, Arbor Technology Avalue Technology, Axiomtek and IBASE Technology join the COM-IG.



The COM-IG COM Express Extension is a companion document to the COM Express Specification and COM Express design guide. The COM Express Extension provides a round-up of all trusted design roles for COM Express baseboards and streamlines potential baseboard designs to the most reliable and future proven circuits; all of which have been validated by the world's leading vendors of COM technology. Use of the COM Express design guide is essential for the development of baseboard designs that are 100-percent optimized to take advantage of the scalability of COM Express-based Computer-on-Modules.



All of the new COM-IG members feel that the extension is essential in order to utilize the latest graphics capabilities from chipset vendors including Intel®, AMD®/ATI® and VIA® consistently. This proactive move by the new COM-IG is an effort to ensure that all COM Express solutions continue to be interchangeable, no matter which vendor provides them. This joint effort is outside of the official PICMG committee, but the COM-IG members intend to bring the proposed extension pin-outs before the PICMG for future adoption into a revised COM Express specification.