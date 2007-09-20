Incap increase capacity in India

Incap Contract Manufacturing Services Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Finland based Incap Corporation, has installed a new Fuji assembly line at its

plant in Tumpur, India.

Now the company will triple the capacity of the automatic PCB assembly in the Tumkur plant. Juhani Hanninen, President and CEO of Incap Corportion told reporters, that the company also plans to construct another factory building to supplement the existing infrastructure.