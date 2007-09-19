Electroglas signs agreement with Flextronics

Electroglas has announced the signing of a Master Services agreement with Flextronics Industrial Ltd., an affiliate of Flextronics International Ltd.

Flextronics will manufacture the full line of Electroglas probers in Malu, China, where it manufactures semiconductor equipment sold by other world class companies.



"In our continued effort to provide world class products with the quality, cost and lead-times required by our worldwide customer base, Electroglas has chosen to partner with Flextronics as our exclusive product manufacturer," said Tom Rohrs, Chairman and CEO of Electroglas. "We chose Flextronics because they can seamlessly integrate the manufacturing of the Electroglas products into their substantial semiconductor equipment manufacturing lines. The integration of Flextronics will be phased in over the next few quarters."



"Electroglas is an important, strategic customer addition to Flextronics Industrial segment as it allows us to showcase our diverse product expertise, vertical integration capabilities and technical leadership in the manufacturing of world-class semiconductor products," said E.C. Sykes, president, Flextronics Industrial segment. "Additionally, the Electroglas business relationship allows us to continue to build a strong product portfolio of technically complex, low volume, high mix products in China. We are very excited to have been selected by Electroglas to produce wafer prober products on a global level, a solution we feel uniquely able to deliver based on our service capabilities, pricing, footprint and our strong vertical solutions for mechanical parts."