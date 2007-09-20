New Sales Engineer at Lorlin as Sales Grow

Lorlin Electronics, the UK's longest established switch manufacturer announces the appointment of a new sales engineer. Dan Jackson has joined the company to provide additional sales and customer support as Lorlin enjoys increased sales worldwide.

Dan will be responsible for processing sample requests, quotations, pro-forma invoices and will liase with Lorlin's design department for technical enquiries and custom or added value products. He will also manage the provision of product drawings to customers and technical support.



Dan Walker, Lorlin Electronics Sales Manager comments, "Our direct and distribution sales are all growing rapidly and this new appointment will streamline our customer contact management within our sales and engineering teams. We expect Dan to increase our productivity by speeding-up our customer response times and managing the flow of information for our many custom projects. This will free up engineering time and allow us to continue to grow. Dan will also provide an additional resource to actively seek new customers and opportunities for new product development."



Dan began his career as an electronics technician while studying for a degree in electronics. He also spent some time in the corporate marketing/events arena where he gained useful IT, design and audio-visual knowledge. He is looking forward to his return to engineering at Lorlin where he can put to use valuable experience gained from working at his fathers manufacturing tool-making company.



Dan lists his hobbies as playing football, cycling, music and film, travelling and DIY while spending lots of time with his 11 month-old baby daughter Angelina.