Digitaltest Appoints New Distributor in Poland

Continuing its policy of providing a true global solution for its worldwide customers, test solutions provider Digitaltest is improving its service in Eastern Europe with the appointment of a local distribution partner

Aimed at serving both existing electronics manufacturing sites Eastern Europe as well as existing companies who are moving into the region, C.H. Erbslöh will provide sales and service representation for Digitaltest's range of In-Circuit, Flying Prober and Functional test equipment and software solutions. C.H. Erbslöh is a well-known professional organization in Poland, founded in 1997 and now strongly involved in the electronic production business, working for clients such as Daewoo, Flextronics, Philips, Wabco etc and will assume responsibility for all of Poland.



Digitaltest's Hans Baka commented: “Many of our global customers now require support on their doorsteps - a trend that has seen Digitaltest expand its presence in several key geographies over the last years. Our new partnership is a significant step towards providing true support on a worldwide basis. C.H. Erbslöh is a well-respected company who is ideally placed to maximise the benefits our customers can gain from using Digitaltest products".