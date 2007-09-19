Kitron received major order from Q-Free

Through its subsidiary Kitron Microelectronics AS in Røros, Kitron ASA has received an order for production of toll road transponders from the Norwegian company Q-Free ASA in Trondheim. The order is worth about NOK 60 million, with delivery over the coming twelve months.



"Q-Free has been one of our major customers for many years, and we see the new order as an acknowledgement of our quality and capability and a natural way to further expansion of this part of our business," says Leif Tore Smedås, Managing Director at Kitron Microelectronics AS and Corporate Vice President in Kitron ASA.