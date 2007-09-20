Orange Awards Huawei UMTS/HSPA Contract in Poland

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. announced that it has been awarded a UMTS (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System)/HSPA (High-Speed Packet Access) contract by PTK Centertel, Orange Poland.

Over the next three years, Huawei will deploy its new generation Node B solution across Poland's major cities. Huawei's new generation Node Bs support full-performance HSDPA (High-Speed Downlink Packet Access), HSUPA (High-Speed Uplink Packet Access), and IP RAN (IP-based Radio Access Network). As a result, customers are expected to get better access to the latest 3G services and mobile Internet.



"We believe that Huawei can enable us to implement the most modern telecommunications technologies and provide high quality networks and services, whilst significantly reducing the total cost of ownership," said Grazyna Piotrowska Oliwa, chairman & CEO, PTK Centertel. "This contract recognises Huawei's commitment to helping PTK Centertel to achieve its strategic objectives."



"Huawei already works with Orange around the world, providing both mobile and core networks," said William Xu, president of Huawei Europe. "Having already started UMTS/HSPA projects on behalf of Mobistar (FT Group) and Orange Romania, we are delighted to further strengthen our relationship, by commencing with this contract in Poland."



"Huawei is committed to fast delivery and excellent service - and it is these qualities, I believe, that are leading us to becoming Orange's provider of choice," continued Xu.