Electronics Production | September 19, 2007
CEE output to reach US$42 billion in 2007
According to Reed Research output in CEE will reach US$42 billion in 2007.
The Central and Eastern European (CEE) electronics industry is flourishing. Backed by strong foreign investment, output rose by more than 10% in 2005, and, according to Reed Electronics Research (RER), there's more to come.
After more than thirty years surveying the emergent trends in the worldwide electronics industry, RER is well placed to assess the state of affairs. Their latest report on electronics output in CEE is the latest in their long running series: The Yearbook of World Electronics Data. It's a prerequisite for electronics industry managers and analysts, as well as for anyone investing in, or relocating to Central and Eastern Europe.
After double digit growth in 2005, electronics output in the CEE is set to increase further by 8.1% and 8.5% in 2006 and 2007 respectively. That works out at a projected figure of US$42 billion for 2007.
Compare that with the modest increase of 1.4% for the Western European countries in 2005. Small wonder then that the European electronics industry continues to look eastwards in an effort to reduce costs and tap into expanding markets. CEE countries now account for approximately 13% of the total European electronics production.
Other Key Findings
In fact just three CEE countries account for 73% of electronics output, and around 50% of the CEE market. With 38%, Hungary is the biggest player, with output in excess of the combined figures for the Czech Republic and Poland combined (at 21% and 14% respectively.) Russia accounts for just 7% of output.
It's no surprise that foreign investors have seized upon the benefits of operating out of CEE. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers have been quick to take advantage of the lower operating costs afforded by relocating. In the future it looks as if organisations will be even more discriminating; new Greenfield investors will look to the lower cost CEE countries such as Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia.
The computing, communications and consumer markets all benefited from inward investment too. Collectively they accounted for 78% of total electronics output in the region in 2006.
TV production continues apace and remains one of the CEE electronics industry's big successes; there were an estimated 20.5 million sets produced in 2006.
Central & Eastern European Electronics Production by Country 2006
After more than thirty years surveying the emergent trends in the worldwide electronics industry, RER is well placed to assess the state of affairs. Their latest report on electronics output in CEE is the latest in their long running series: The Yearbook of World Electronics Data. It's a prerequisite for electronics industry managers and analysts, as well as for anyone investing in, or relocating to Central and Eastern Europe.
After double digit growth in 2005, electronics output in the CEE is set to increase further by 8.1% and 8.5% in 2006 and 2007 respectively. That works out at a projected figure of US$42 billion for 2007.
Compare that with the modest increase of 1.4% for the Western European countries in 2005. Small wonder then that the European electronics industry continues to look eastwards in an effort to reduce costs and tap into expanding markets. CEE countries now account for approximately 13% of the total European electronics production.
Other Key Findings
In fact just three CEE countries account for 73% of electronics output, and around 50% of the CEE market. With 38%, Hungary is the biggest player, with output in excess of the combined figures for the Czech Republic and Poland combined (at 21% and 14% respectively.) Russia accounts for just 7% of output.
It's no surprise that foreign investors have seized upon the benefits of operating out of CEE. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers have been quick to take advantage of the lower operating costs afforded by relocating. In the future it looks as if organisations will be even more discriminating; new Greenfield investors will look to the lower cost CEE countries such as Bulgaria, Romania and Slovakia.
The computing, communications and consumer markets all benefited from inward investment too. Collectively they accounted for 78% of total electronics output in the region in 2006.
TV production continues apace and remains one of the CEE electronics industry's big successes; there were an estimated 20.5 million sets produced in 2006.
Central & Eastern European Electronics Production by Country 2006
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments