ElgertaGroup awarded by Epcos

ElgertaGroup, distributor of active, passive, connector, opto and electromechanical components in Baltic States, in recognition of outstanding sales results and excellent cooperation with EPCOS, a manufacturer of passive components, was announced "EPCOS Distributor of the Year 2007" in Baltic States (Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania) and Poland area.

ElgertaGroup picked up award for Best Sales Growth in 2006/2007 in this area.The award was given during EPCOS Distribution Meeting in Poland on 6th of September of 2007.



Gerdas Zabas, ElgertaGroup's director: " EPCOS measured its distributors on plenty of factors like: bussiness growth, spread of product range sold, acquiring new customers and new areas, relationships and ease of doing business at daily base, technical support of the customers, Design

Wins, inventory and etc. We are very proud to be EPCOS Distributor of the Year 2007. It's a plleasure to be recognised the best in our area and we'll keep searching the ways to spread our current business even moore. It will be a challenge for next year, which we believe is not so hard to achieve with the support we receive from EPCOS."