Electronics Production | September 19, 2007
New suppliers to Apple's new iPod
Teardown Analysis of Latest nano Reveals Extensive Component Changes.
Apple Inc. calls it the iPod nano—but the latest version of the company's compact music player introduced last week is virtually a completely new design, reusing almost no components and sporting a bevy of fresh suppliers compared to the previous model, according to a dissection conducted by iSuppli Corp.'s Teardown Analysis service.
Component suppliers making their nano product line debut in the latest version include
Micron.
Inc., Dialog Semiconductor GmbH and Intersil Corp., while Synaptics Inc. returns to the platform after an absence.
“The changes in components have resulted in significant cost reductions in the nano design, allowing Apple to offer a product that is less expensive to build and that has enhanced features compared to its predecessor," said Andrew Rassweiler, senior analyst and teardown services manager for iSuppli.
iSuppli's Teardown Analysis team has dissected the low-priced version of the new nano and has determined the product carries a Bill of Materials (BOM) cost of $58.85 for the 4Gbyte version and $82.85 for the 8Gbyte version.
iSuppli's estimate of the new nanos' BOMs is strictly limited to costs for components and other
materials used to construct the product. The estimate does not include costs for manufacturing,
software, intellectual property, accessories and packaging. The BOM figures also do not include research and development costs, since such data cannot be derived from a teardown
and component analysis.
The BOM of the new 4Gbyte nano is 18.5 percent lower than the $72.24 direct materials cost of the previous version of the nano released in late 2006. The new product has the lowest BOM of any member of the nano line analyzed by iSuppli.
The retail price of the 4Gbyte version is $149, compared to a hardware BOM of $58.85. For the 8Gbyte version, the retail price is $199, compared to a hardware BOM of $82.85.
Apple's products traditionally have been sold at retail pricing that is about twice the level of their hardware BOM costs, based on iSuppli's teardown extensive analysis of devices including the iPhone, the iPod shuffle and previous members of the iPod nano line. This represents a high level compared to most electronic products.
For the new nanos, Apple has exceeded even its usual lofty standards.
The arrival of new nano semiconductor suppliers, Micron, Dialog and Intersil—and the return of Synaptics—has been accompanied by the departure of previous part providers, NXP
Semiconductors and Cypress Semiconductor Corp. in the latest version of the product.
Such wholesale supplier swaps are not unusual for Apple, which frequently switches its
component partners. With Apple, it seems, no supplier is safe, and no slot is a given.
U.S. semiconductor supplier Micron was the most notable addition to the nano. This represents the first time that iSuppli's Teardown Analysis Service has identified a Micron part in an iPod.
In the nano torn down by iSuppli, Micron was the maker of the high-density NAND flash memory that serves as media storage, worth $24 in the 4Gbyte version of the product and $48 in the 8Gbyte version. This gave Micron the largest single portion of value in the nano of any supplier at 40.8 percent for the 4Gbyte version and 57.9 percent for the 8Gbyte.
Apple's primary suppliers of NAND flash historically have been Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (which has been the dominant seller), Japan's Toshiba Corp. and Korea's Hynix
Semiconductor Inc. Micron is last in share position as a supplier to Apple for NAND flash, and only began shipping small quantities during the last year.
While this is a major win for Micron, Samsung remains the world's largest maker of NAND-type flash and is likely to continue to be used as a supplier by Apple, iSuppli believes.
One of the biggest and most important slots on the nano is the combined core video processor/microprocessor chip in the system, supplied by Samsung. Costing $8.60, the Samsung core IC processor accounts for 14.6 percent of the 4Gbyte version's BOM, and 10.4 percent of the 8Gbyte's BOM.
This is the second time around for Samsung's core processing IC in the nano line; in the version of the nano released in late 2006, Samsung supplied the core processing IC as well. Samsung also contributed 32Mbytes of Mobile SDRAM, worth $2.72, or 4.6 percent of the 4Gbyte BOM and 3.3 percent of the 8Gbyte BOM.
iSuppli tentatively forecasts that total iPod nano shipments will reach about 23 million units in 2007 and 27.9 million during 2008.
“Consumers will be interested in buying the nanos due to their enhanced features, mainly video capability and a high-quality display," said Chris Crotty, senior analyst, consumer electronics for iSuppli.
Component suppliers making their nano product line debut in the latest version include
Micron.
Inc., Dialog Semiconductor GmbH and Intersil Corp., while Synaptics Inc. returns to the platform after an absence.
“The changes in components have resulted in significant cost reductions in the nano design, allowing Apple to offer a product that is less expensive to build and that has enhanced features compared to its predecessor," said Andrew Rassweiler, senior analyst and teardown services manager for iSuppli.
iSuppli's Teardown Analysis team has dissected the low-priced version of the new nano and has determined the product carries a Bill of Materials (BOM) cost of $58.85 for the 4Gbyte version and $82.85 for the 8Gbyte version.
iSuppli's estimate of the new nanos' BOMs is strictly limited to costs for components and other
materials used to construct the product. The estimate does not include costs for manufacturing,
software, intellectual property, accessories and packaging. The BOM figures also do not include research and development costs, since such data cannot be derived from a teardown
and component analysis.
The BOM of the new 4Gbyte nano is 18.5 percent lower than the $72.24 direct materials cost of the previous version of the nano released in late 2006. The new product has the lowest BOM of any member of the nano line analyzed by iSuppli.
The retail price of the 4Gbyte version is $149, compared to a hardware BOM of $58.85. For the 8Gbyte version, the retail price is $199, compared to a hardware BOM of $82.85.
Apple's products traditionally have been sold at retail pricing that is about twice the level of their hardware BOM costs, based on iSuppli's teardown extensive analysis of devices including the iPhone, the iPod shuffle and previous members of the iPod nano line. This represents a high level compared to most electronic products.
For the new nanos, Apple has exceeded even its usual lofty standards.
The arrival of new nano semiconductor suppliers, Micron, Dialog and Intersil—and the return of Synaptics—has been accompanied by the departure of previous part providers, NXP
Semiconductors and Cypress Semiconductor Corp. in the latest version of the product.
Such wholesale supplier swaps are not unusual for Apple, which frequently switches its
component partners. With Apple, it seems, no supplier is safe, and no slot is a given.
U.S. semiconductor supplier Micron was the most notable addition to the nano. This represents the first time that iSuppli's Teardown Analysis Service has identified a Micron part in an iPod.
In the nano torn down by iSuppli, Micron was the maker of the high-density NAND flash memory that serves as media storage, worth $24 in the 4Gbyte version of the product and $48 in the 8Gbyte version. This gave Micron the largest single portion of value in the nano of any supplier at 40.8 percent for the 4Gbyte version and 57.9 percent for the 8Gbyte.
Apple's primary suppliers of NAND flash historically have been Korea's Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (which has been the dominant seller), Japan's Toshiba Corp. and Korea's Hynix
Semiconductor Inc. Micron is last in share position as a supplier to Apple for NAND flash, and only began shipping small quantities during the last year.
While this is a major win for Micron, Samsung remains the world's largest maker of NAND-type flash and is likely to continue to be used as a supplier by Apple, iSuppli believes.
One of the biggest and most important slots on the nano is the combined core video processor/microprocessor chip in the system, supplied by Samsung. Costing $8.60, the Samsung core IC processor accounts for 14.6 percent of the 4Gbyte version's BOM, and 10.4 percent of the 8Gbyte's BOM.
This is the second time around for Samsung's core processing IC in the nano line; in the version of the nano released in late 2006, Samsung supplied the core processing IC as well. Samsung also contributed 32Mbytes of Mobile SDRAM, worth $2.72, or 4.6 percent of the 4Gbyte BOM and 3.3 percent of the 8Gbyte BOM.
iSuppli tentatively forecasts that total iPod nano shipments will reach about 23 million units in 2007 and 27.9 million during 2008.
“Consumers will be interested in buying the nanos due to their enhanced features, mainly video capability and a high-quality display," said Chris Crotty, senior analyst, consumer electronics for iSuppli.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments