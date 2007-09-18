Change at the top at Ruwel

Within the scope of the restructuring process the 51-year-old Swiss-born Bruno Haelg, joined the management of RUWEL GmbH at the beginning of September.

A graduate in mechanical engineering and business administration, he last ran the business of Unaxis Balzers AG, a worldwide operator and leading equipment supplier in the fields of semiconductor technology, data storage and displays. At RUWEL he will be managing the divisions of Production, R & D, Quality and Finance.



Detlev Schauwecker, as interim manager from the business consultants AlixPartners for one year in charge of restructuring RUWEL, has handed over his responsibilities to Bruno Haelg and will be withdrawing from management of the company in September. Ralf Ebeling, as member of the management, will continue to run the divisions of Sales/Marketing, Logistics and Personnel.



The Geldern-based RUWEL GmbH is Europe's second largest nonaffiliated supplier of printed circuit boards and in the 2006 financial year realised sales of €167m. The plants in Geldern, Wetter, Pfullingen and Grassau have a total workforce of approx. 1,200.