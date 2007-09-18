Electronics Producers to enjoy<br>duty-free status in Russia

Sources with Economic Development Ministry said yesterday that the Russian government has cancelled import duties on rechargeable batteries for cell phones and processors for nine months. This will start to apply on October 14.

Today in Russia duties 10 % and the suppliers don't expect their abolishment to materially affect retail prices.



As this deception has been made novelty will probably entice to Russia contract makers of electronics preferring to build plants in Eastern Europe, the kommersant reports. The duties cancellation was initiated by Intel and Elcoteq. The two companies' reason was the need to cut down retail prices for processors in Russia. It was also based on to reduce prime cost of the cellular phone production at St. Petersburg plants.



After the nine has passed the expediency of final abolishment of duties will be considered. Markets players believe this decision creates equal terms for local and foreign producers.