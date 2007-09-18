NXP Boeblingen to produce until March 2008

Dutch based component maker NXP will continue to produce some devices at its facility in Boeblingen, Germany. The production at the Boebling plant will continue until at least March 2008.

In March this year the company announced that all production would stop at the plant by the end of 2007.



A source at the plant told EEtime that since the company announcement in March this year, the load at parts of the facility have doubled. According to the source the plant is not at all down to making end-of-life products. The source also told that some believes that NXP closed down the wrong plant.



According to a spokesperson at NXP the company has confirmed that, in order to safeguard supply of products to some automotive customers, the company will produce for three months.