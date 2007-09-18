Flextronics Juárez plant in<br>Mexico opens this fall

evertiq.com has previously reported that EMS provider Flextronics has expanded its presence in Mexico through the first phase completion of its planned 1.9 million square foot plant in Ciudad Juarez.

The Flextronics plant in Juárez, Mexico will open this fall. Flextronics employs more than 14,000 people in Mexico, The new york times reports. The company has an extensive network of facilities and services throughout the country and has had a presence in the region for more than ten years.