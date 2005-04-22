DOOSAN and CCI Eurolam in distribution agreement

DOOSAN and CCI Eurolam announce their agreement for the distribution of CEM1 and CEM3 DOOSAN products through CCI Eurolam European organization for most of European and Mediterranean market.

CCI Eurolam a European distributor for the PCB industry will offer from its different locations the supply of these products with inventories, cutting and bevelling services and possibilities to gather with other purchases.



DOOSAN is a South Korean specialist in all kinds of laminates (green, lead free, high CTI) approved by UL, ISO, VDE, BSI. Both companies expect to bring to small and medium users of CEM1 and CEM3 among the European Printed Circuits Boards shops the best possible service on the market.