Toshiba get €22m for investment in Poland

Economy Minister Piotr Wozniak said on Monday that Toshiba Television Central Europe will receive approximately € 22 million worth of state aid for its investment in a LCD plant in Kobierzyce, southern Poland.

Over the next three years the company plans to invest approximately € 44 million in its LCD plant in Kobierzyce. The plant started to operate in July this year and already employs 750 people. The number is expected to rise to over 1,000 by 2010, local media reports.