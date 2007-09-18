Scanfil is looking to sell<br>plants in Europe

Scanfil is looking to sell it's plant facilities in Vantaa Finland, Estonia and Hungary. If the sales of mentioned plant facilities is realized current operations will continue under a lease arrangement. If realized the property sales is expected to have positive effect to Scanfil's financial result.



In August based EMS provider Scanfil has reported a turnover for the first six months of 2007 totaled EUR 111.1 million (122.5 in the corresponding period 2006). Operating profit was EUR 7.5 (1.7) million, which is 6.8 (1.4) % of turnover. Profit for the review period was EUR 6.3 (- 0.9) million.