Foxconn to set up operation in Guangxi, China

Foxconn recently decided to open a operation in the economic zone of the Guangxi Province of China.

Foxconn registered with the Nanning City government to open a precision-electronics venture in the city, according to the mainland's government mouthpiece Xinhua News Agency.



The company will invest up to US$3 billion in the economic zone in the long run to focus on deep processing on aluminium materials, electronics-information components, and environmental-protection

components.