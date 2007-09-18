Balver Zinn receives 2007 “Gold Award"

Balver Zinn of Balve, Germany has been awarded Nihon Superior's highest accolade, the “Gold Award," in recognition of outstanding sales performance for its SN100C™ lead-free solders in Europe.

Balver Zinn has held the license for Nihon Superior's SN100C™ range of solder in Europe for five years and received the award personally from its president, Mr. Tetsuro Nishimura.



Joint managing directors Gregor and Josef Jost were delighted to receive the award, together with their alliance partner DKL Metals, and especially honoured that Mr. Nishimura had flown all the way from Japan to present it to them and their team. “We have an extremely successful partnership with Nihon Superior as part of an alliance formed globally with DKL Metals in the UK and FCTA in Colorado," explains Josef Jost. “We also share market intelligence with Nihon Superior and have a joint venture with them in Malaysia. SN100C™ is outperforming competitive products, and increasing numbers of leading manufacturers are incorporating it into their process; born out by the significant sales we have achieved in Europe and why we have been honoured with this prestigious award."