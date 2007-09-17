Workers at SCI in Fountain<br>will need to relocate

evertiq.com reported on Friday that EMS provider Sanmina-SCI will close its plant in Fountain and approximately four hundred people will lose their jobs.

Sanmina-SCI will close the plant on 31 December 2007. No comments from Sanmina-SCI officials are available. Employees at the company says that the Fountain plant isn't doing enough business.



Anonymous employees told NEWSCHANNEL 13 that most of the full-time, exempt employees working at the factory will be forced to relocate to other areas.



One man says he is already planning his future, as he believes Southern Colorado doesn't need his technical experience anymore.



In 1996 Sanmina-SCI came to Fountain, the plant once employed nearly one thousand employees before layoffs began in 1998.



Few miles from the Sanmina-SCI plant on Bandley Drive, business owners along Main Street in Fountain are feeling the impacts of the company's exit.



Sanmina SCI's exit is also expected to impact the Fountain neighbourhoods; homeowners believe more homes will be up for sales now.