Orbotech appoints new sales<br>manager for Eastern Europe

Orbotech S.A., the European subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., has appointed Mr. Will Heynsdijk as sales manager for the range Assembly in Eastern Europe.

Mr. Heynsdijk sales areas are Hungary, Poland, Russia, Czech, Romania and Bulgaria. He will be based in Germany. Mr. Heynsdijk brings experience and knowledge both from the SMT production as well as from the Eastern European countries.