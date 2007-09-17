Salcomp to double capacity in India

Finland based EMS provider Salcomp plans to double production capacity at its manufacturing plant in the Nokia Telecom Park near Chennai, India, to support growth and meet customer requirements.

Salcomp has set up a 12,000-sft facility at Sriperumbudur within the Nokia Telecom Park. Telecom Park also houses the facilities of company's such as Aspocomp, Perlos, Foxconn, Jabil, Laird and Wintek.



The Salcomp unit has so far rolled out approximatly 3 million chargers. The company runs 12 production lines to manufacture 54 million chargers annually.



According to Arto Makela, director Indian Operations, Salcomp Manufacturing India Pvt Ltd, "The company was likely to scale up production capacity to 100 million units per annum by next year when it will have 22-24 production lines."



He did not reveled specific investment figures on expansion; however he hinted that they would be substantial. So far Salcomp has invested approximately 9 million euros in its Sriperumbudur plant, Business standard reports. The plant will supply to Nokia to begin with, it will extend this later to other OEMs with operations in India. Workforce is expected to reach 1,000 this year and 2,000 by next year, Makela explained.