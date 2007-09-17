Printline expands in Denmark

The business is doing well for the Danish PCB producer Printline. During this year the company has employed five new employees to the company's headquarter i Odense, Denmark. The company has also invested in a new gold line.

*Erland Hofman has joined the company as the new production manager. Except the new production manager four new employees has joined Printline in Odense, Denmark.



At the moment the company is in full operation to install the new gold line. The gold line was purchased from a Swedish company. Printline has also made some other investment like a DFM-system from Direct Logic.



Couple years ago the company also established a sales office in Germany. Today there are two fulltime employees working in Germany. On the German market the company sees a good development, today 25% of the turnover comes from Germany.