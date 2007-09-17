Automotive interconnects direct

In the Automotive Industry, the electronics applications are expected to grow twice as fast as the number of cars sold , no wonder “interconnect" becomes a strategic and competitive arena for the OEMs and their Tier 1 suppliers.

Strategic? Definitely!

Over the last decade, the SAFETY segment has taken the leading role in automotive interconnects, thanks to innovations such as Airbag, anti-blocking, traction and stability control, global positioning, parking radars… Monitoring used to rely on the car cabling backbone, but with an increasing need to integrate mobile phones, real-time information and entertainment services, coaxial connectors kicked-in, following BLUETOOTH, WIMAX and other RF standards.



While focusing on fast and efficient car production, the OEMs relied on their Tier 1 suppliers to cut their costs and propose innovation. The connector in-house expertise –among others— got lost in recent retirements, redundancy or off-shoring waves. On strategic projects such as the “Head-Up Display" (HUD), OEMs reckon they have been relegated to the passenger's seat. It was about time to make a move.



But within reasonable price limits...

Regaining control over their core interconnect projects, OEMs are no longer limiting their bids to automotive Tier 1 ranks, but are now opening them to proven commercial-grade connector sources. Their industrial expertise has already demonstrated quick-wins in achieving the perfect design-to-cost material, machining, plating and assembling. Direct entry at Asian factories partnered 15 years ago reduces the middleman value wasted in the chain. With ISO, 6-Sigma and TQM built-in procedures for World-Class Contract Manufacturing clients, it is easier for Asian factories to comply with the equally stringent automotive auditing procedures.



When and where needed…

No matter how connectors may become strategic, their cost is still not worth building stock. This is why the factory-direct, back-to-back lot production and fast-carrier service grant just-in-time delivery, avoiding local stock and related cost of ownership extras.



