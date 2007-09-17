Electronics Production | September 17, 2007
Automotive interconnects direct
In the Automotive Industry, the electronics applications are expected to grow twice as fast as the number of cars sold , no wonder “interconnect" becomes a strategic and competitive arena for the OEMs and their Tier 1 suppliers.
Strategic? Definitely!
Over the last decade, the SAFETY segment has taken the leading role in automotive interconnects, thanks to innovations such as Airbag, anti-blocking, traction and stability control, global positioning, parking radars… Monitoring used to rely on the car cabling backbone, but with an increasing need to integrate mobile phones, real-time information and entertainment services, coaxial connectors kicked-in, following BLUETOOTH, WIMAX and other RF standards.
While focusing on fast and efficient car production, the OEMs relied on their Tier 1 suppliers to cut their costs and propose innovation. The connector in-house expertise –among others— got lost in recent retirements, redundancy or off-shoring waves. On strategic projects such as the “Head-Up Display" (HUD), OEMs reckon they have been relegated to the passenger's seat. It was about time to make a move.
But within reasonable price limits...
Regaining control over their core interconnect projects, OEMs are no longer limiting their bids to automotive Tier 1 ranks, but are now opening them to proven commercial-grade connector sources. Their industrial expertise has already demonstrated quick-wins in achieving the perfect design-to-cost material, machining, plating and assembling. Direct entry at Asian factories partnered 15 years ago reduces the middleman value wasted in the chain. With ISO, 6-Sigma and TQM built-in procedures for World-Class Contract Manufacturing clients, it is easier for Asian factories to comply with the equally stringent automotive auditing procedures.
When and where needed…
No matter how connectors may become strategic, their cost is still not worth building stock. This is why the factory-direct, back-to-back lot production and fast-carrier service grant just-in-time delivery, avoiding local stock and related cost of ownership extras.
Philippe Rovere, the author of this article, gained extensive automotive electronics experience while with DOW CORNING Corporation, before joining ADCO as Managing Director. Copying or re-publishing of this news item without permission from ADCO International is prohibited. Founded in 1990 by a former AMPHENOL Executive who seized the above critical elements in the value chain, ADCO relies on long-term factory-partners that are ISO 9001/14001 certified and periodically audited using 6-Sigma methodology. Our expertise in connectors and direct factory access grant the most competitive and the shortest lead time connectors. No middleman, no branding tag, no extras. We are committed to help you “Connect with Confidence ®". For making the right decisions about connectors, contact our team of experts at contact@adco.fr
Over the last decade, the SAFETY segment has taken the leading role in automotive interconnects, thanks to innovations such as Airbag, anti-blocking, traction and stability control, global positioning, parking radars… Monitoring used to rely on the car cabling backbone, but with an increasing need to integrate mobile phones, real-time information and entertainment services, coaxial connectors kicked-in, following BLUETOOTH, WIMAX and other RF standards.
While focusing on fast and efficient car production, the OEMs relied on their Tier 1 suppliers to cut their costs and propose innovation. The connector in-house expertise –among others— got lost in recent retirements, redundancy or off-shoring waves. On strategic projects such as the “Head-Up Display" (HUD), OEMs reckon they have been relegated to the passenger's seat. It was about time to make a move.
But within reasonable price limits...
Regaining control over their core interconnect projects, OEMs are no longer limiting their bids to automotive Tier 1 ranks, but are now opening them to proven commercial-grade connector sources. Their industrial expertise has already demonstrated quick-wins in achieving the perfect design-to-cost material, machining, plating and assembling. Direct entry at Asian factories partnered 15 years ago reduces the middleman value wasted in the chain. With ISO, 6-Sigma and TQM built-in procedures for World-Class Contract Manufacturing clients, it is easier for Asian factories to comply with the equally stringent automotive auditing procedures.
When and where needed…
No matter how connectors may become strategic, their cost is still not worth building stock. This is why the factory-direct, back-to-back lot production and fast-carrier service grant just-in-time delivery, avoiding local stock and related cost of ownership extras.
Philippe Rovere, the author of this article, gained extensive automotive electronics experience while with DOW CORNING Corporation, before joining ADCO as Managing Director. Copying or re-publishing of this news item without permission from ADCO International is prohibited. Founded in 1990 by a former AMPHENOL Executive who seized the above critical elements in the value chain, ADCO relies on long-term factory-partners that are ISO 9001/14001 certified and periodically audited using 6-Sigma methodology. Our expertise in connectors and direct factory access grant the most competitive and the shortest lead time connectors. No middleman, no branding tag, no extras. We are committed to help you “Connect with Confidence ®". For making the right decisions about connectors, contact our team of experts at contact@adco.fr
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments