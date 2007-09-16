Lightspeed EMS announces expansion

Lightspeed Manufacturing, a growing EMS provider and BGA technology specialist in northern Massachusetts US, has expanded its manufacturing and engineering area by a third.

The expansion was prompted by the demands of increased volume and a steady growth of new orders, according to Rich Breault, President. “We've had a 100 percent increase in sales in 2006, and we needed the extra space for many purposes including shipping and receiving. We've gained another shipping dock and expanded our overall area so that we can keep all of our manufacturing operations separate" Breault says. “Additionally, we have opened an advanced documentation station that helps us keep track of our customer's products and technology changes. We have added new and more advanced BGA services capabilities, which has always been one of our strong points."



Last year, Lightspeed added a third SMT manufacturing line. Recently, Lightspeed has added new production equipment, and an advanced BGA workstation. These additions have the manufacturing area 'busting at the seams' Breault says. “We simply needed more room, as the number of services that we offer has increased, as well as the depth and breadth of assembly and rework services that we provide to our customers has grown." Lightspeed's manufacturing lines are also equipped with printing, dispensing, reflow, test, rework, cleaning, and other essential electronics assembly equipment and workstations. “We have plenty of flexibility for offline setup, and can run multiple jobs at once, or switch to another line if there is a hitch so that we don't have to interrupt production" he adds. “Having three identical, top-level machines gives us speed and tremendous flexibility to handle virtually any circuit assembly job."