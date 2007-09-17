Sharp believes Europe is<br>the biggest LCD TV market

According to Sharp, Europe is currently the biggest LCD TV market. By 2011 the European market will make up to one third of the global LCD market.

In 2006 approximately 10 million LCD TVs were sold in the four largest European markets for consumer electronics, UK, Germany, France and Italy.



Chief executive of Sharp Electronics Europe Toshiyuki Tajima said "LCD TVs dominate the European market and the sale of flat-screen sets is right at the focus of our activities, particularly in the profitable segment of big full-HD screens."



He added "Many countries in eastern Europe are reporting high growth rates and will become more important as an LCD TV market. The average growth rate in this market exceeds 200 per cent and is rising further."