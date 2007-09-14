Sanmina-SCI close US Plant

Sources said Sanmina-SCI in Fountain Colorado, the United States, that employs nearly 400 people is closing.

One source has obtained a letter dated September 12, that was emailed out to employees at Sanmina-SCI, stating the Fountain plant will close by this year end. The source also says over the past several years the plant has been in some financial trouble and has cut more than 200 jobs.