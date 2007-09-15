LCD | September 15, 2007
LCD-TV Price Declines Likely to Resume
After declining or remaining stable for the past six months, the Average Selling Price (ASP) for LCD-TVs rose significantly in July and remained at a higher level in August, according to iSuppli Corp.'s TV PriceTrak service.
The increase mainly was due to the introduction of new LCD-TVs that are more expensive than older sets because of their inclusion of enhanced features like Light Emitting Diode (LED) backlights, an improved viewing experience and support for the full 1080-progressive (1080p) scan format.
The ASP was further bolstered by stabilization in the pricing for older-model LCD-TVs in August, ending a period of rapid declines.
For all sizes of LCD-TVs sold by premium brands in June, the ASP was $1,799. In July, prices increased because of the addition of new models, rising 7.4 percent to reach $1,933. In August, brand and retailer promotions on some models and new model introductions continued, keeping prices stable at an average of $1,931.
A short-term event
While the price increases have been a boon for LCD-TV makers, they are not expected to last long.
“Unfortunately for LCD-TV brands—but fortunately for consumers—this is only a temporary phenomenon," said Riddhi Patel, principal analyst for iSuppli's television service.
“Prices are set to begin declining again in September and will continue to do so in the fourth quarter, even in the peak selling season during the holidays."
Flat competition
The major competitive battleground for LCD-TV brands in 2007 is the 40/42-inch market. New 40/42-inch model introductions are arriving at a rapid pace as this product has become the sweet spot for LCD-TV vendors, offering the best combination of pricing and volume.
Prices for most 40/42-inch models did not change between June and July, but iSuppli anticipates this scenario will shift with prices declining further as the end of the year approaches.
Competition in the 40/42-inch LCD-TV segment has hit a fever pitch as a stiff rivalry has developed between Sony Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. in high-end, premium sets. Each company in the United States sells 15 models of high-end premium LCD-TVs that are priced within $50 and $150 of each other.
At the value end of the market, Sharp Corp.'s 42-inch model is competing against the value brands of Vizio and Westinghouse. Having taken the market share lead in North America in the second quarter in terms of LCD-TVs unit shipments, Vizio represents a significant challenge to more established brands.
Meanwhile, Philips has cut its prices aggressively during the past six months, and has managed to increase its market share in the 40/42-inch segment.
“Besides price, the key to success for brands in the 40/42-inch space is aggressive marketing," Patel said. “Brands are in a fight to obtain the best shelf space and to get visibility in all sales channels. To gain an edge in these battles, brands must make effective use of marketing."
The ASP was further bolstered by stabilization in the pricing for older-model LCD-TVs in August, ending a period of rapid declines.
For all sizes of LCD-TVs sold by premium brands in June, the ASP was $1,799. In July, prices increased because of the addition of new models, rising 7.4 percent to reach $1,933. In August, brand and retailer promotions on some models and new model introductions continued, keeping prices stable at an average of $1,931.
A short-term event
While the price increases have been a boon for LCD-TV makers, they are not expected to last long.
“Unfortunately for LCD-TV brands—but fortunately for consumers—this is only a temporary phenomenon," said Riddhi Patel, principal analyst for iSuppli's television service.
“Prices are set to begin declining again in September and will continue to do so in the fourth quarter, even in the peak selling season during the holidays."
Flat competition
The major competitive battleground for LCD-TV brands in 2007 is the 40/42-inch market. New 40/42-inch model introductions are arriving at a rapid pace as this product has become the sweet spot for LCD-TV vendors, offering the best combination of pricing and volume.
Prices for most 40/42-inch models did not change between June and July, but iSuppli anticipates this scenario will shift with prices declining further as the end of the year approaches.
Competition in the 40/42-inch LCD-TV segment has hit a fever pitch as a stiff rivalry has developed between Sony Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. in high-end, premium sets. Each company in the United States sells 15 models of high-end premium LCD-TVs that are priced within $50 and $150 of each other.
At the value end of the market, Sharp Corp.'s 42-inch model is competing against the value brands of Vizio and Westinghouse. Having taken the market share lead in North America in the second quarter in terms of LCD-TVs unit shipments, Vizio represents a significant challenge to more established brands.
Meanwhile, Philips has cut its prices aggressively during the past six months, and has managed to increase its market share in the 40/42-inch segment.
“Besides price, the key to success for brands in the 40/42-inch space is aggressive marketing," Patel said. “Brands are in a fight to obtain the best shelf space and to get visibility in all sales channels. To gain an edge in these battles, brands must make effective use of marketing."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments