Labtech at the breakeven level in second half

Expectations for Labtech (a subsidiary of Intelek) are at the breakeven level on lower sales with improved trading in the second half. Labtech said that the order inflow was 49% ahead of sales in the first five months.

However Intelek a supplies of electronic components and systems for the satellite, wireless communications and aerospace sectors current trading is ahead of last year, sharecast reports. This is in line with expectations, and the company looks forward with confidence to the rest of the year.



According to chairman David Bramwell “The year has started well for the group with the first five months trading showing a considerable improvement on the same period last year."



Bramwell adds that “Each part of the group has, at the very least, performed in line with our expectations at the beginning of the year."