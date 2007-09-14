Lambda UK achieves ISO 14001 registration

Lambda UK has achieved registration to ISO 14001, the world class environmental management system with the British Standards Institution (BSI).

While the registration process involved Lambda' s H,S&E (Health, Safety and Environmental) Manager, Andy Dorr virtually full time for six months the movement towards environmental management began long before. Andy Dorr says, " We picked up on the environmental side of our business well over five years ago. In the meantime we have been putting in place many initiatives but ISO 14001 will formalize and focus our procedures and processes. "



While undoubtedly a large undertaking ISO 14001 does integrate into Lambda> ' s existing ISO 9001 quality registration procedures. This aspect cuts down on any audit duplication and once the initial identification of environmental aspects has been completed the management of them can become part of the day to day routine.



As well as the altruistic motivation towards registration, which has been encouraged from a corporate level, Lambda has experienced other benefits such as a large reduction in the amount of waste it send to landfill (and the subsequent cost) plus a reduction in the Climate Change Levy which all industrial companies pay.