Nordstjernan's public tender<br>offrer for Salcomp's shares

Salcomp Plc has received information from Nordstjernan AB according to which the Finnish Financial Supervision Authority has on 12 September 2007 approved the tender offer document related to the mandatory public tender offer by Nordstjernan for all shares and option rights in Salcomp.

According to information received from Nordstjernan the offer period will commence on 14 September 2007 and expire on 5 October 2007 unless the offer period is extended in accordance with the terms and conditions of the tender offer.



The Board of Directors of Salcomp will examine the tender offer document and will subsequently give its statement regarding the tender offer to the shareholders and holders of option rights of Salcomp. The Board of Directors of Salcomp will examine the tender offer and its terms and conditions as well as prepare the statement of the Board of Directors in a group comprising the independent Board members: Andreas Tallberg, Jorma Terentjeff and Kari Vuorialho.