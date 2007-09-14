German PCB market was in<br>June on a stable high level

According to a ZVEI German release translated by evertiq, In June 2007 the printed circuit board revenue in Germany increased by 2 percent compared to May and was on the same level as in June 2006.

According to the Verband der Leiterplattenindustrie and the Fachverband Electronic Components and Systems of ZVEI - Zentralverband Elektrotechnik- und Elektronikindustrie e. V. (German industry associations) the cumulated PCB revenues of the first six months of this and the previous year were on the same level.Orders in June reached only 83 percent of the level of the previous month, and compared to June 2006 only 88 percent. Compared to the previous year orders decreased 7 percent. According to the association the long-term development is still positive. The high level since the year 2000 was held.Both the average month values and the cumulated six month values wereexceeded in June.The development of the revenue and order levels shows that the transfer of orders into low-wage countries was stopped. As reasons a higher quality, adherence to delivery dates and delivery reliability in Germany are named. The book-to-bill ratio as a medium-term trend indicator decreased to 0.90 after two good months before. The cumulated value in the 2nd quarter 2007 was 1.02. The high demand is reflected in an increasing number of employees with the same level as in June 2001.