Telsey sets up regional centre in Hungary

Italian based IPTV-specialist Telsey has opened a regional centre in Budapest. The regional centre will handle commercial activities in Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and the Balkans.

Telsey mission is to become a leader in Hungary in the area of IPTV technology. By the end if the year the company has targeted to generate USD 1 million sales in Hungary, local media reports.



Telsey will simultaneously set up offices in Bucharest and Moscow, so that company's products will become available in the entire Europe. *Telsey is a producer of devices for broadband multimedia communications services.*