RVSI launch new Wafer Inspection System

RVSI Inspection LLC, a semiconductor package and wafer inspection specialist has announced the next-generation model in its industry leading WS-Series Wafer Inspection Systems.

The WS-3800 Xpress performs macrodefect inspection reaching 115 wafers per hour. Reza Asgari, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said, “The WS-3800 Xpress offers dramatically higher throughput than alternative systems while maintaining the same highresolution, advanced macro inspection capability that customers demand. With the addition of the optional 3-D inspection module, the WS-3800 Express offers a single platform that accommodates automatic inspection of flip chip wafers at any step in the manufacturing process."



“The unmatched macro inspection speeds are realized through the combination of enhanced camera technology, parallel processing and a new wafer handling system. The WS-3800 Xpress uses high-speed time-delay-integration camera technology, allowing the system to achieve these inspection speeds without compromising defect detection or affecting false positive rates," said Frank Jacovino, Vice President of Technology. “We coupled the high speed and resolution of the new camera technology with rapid wafer handling technology and high-speed processing to attain the highest production rates possible for our customers."



“With the introduction of the WS-3800 Xpress, RVSI maintains its leadership position as the manufacturer of the fastest Marco Surface Defect Inspection machine in the market," said Kevin

Maddy, President. “RVSI will also offer field upgrade kits to its current WS3000 series

customers, standing by its commitment to lead the industry by driving down the cost of

ownership".



RVSI's WS3000 series improves yield management of wafers and flip chip die, providing a method to maximize yields and profitability by inspecting wafers at high production rates. System capabilities include macro defect inspection of unbumped wafers, probe marks, pre- and post-reflow solder bumps, and gold bumps. Diced wafer inspection is also available when equipped with the optional film frame-handling module.