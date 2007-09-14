SMT & Inspection | September 14, 2007
RVSI launch new Wafer Inspection System
RVSI Inspection LLC, a semiconductor package and wafer inspection specialist has announced the next-generation model in its industry leading WS-Series Wafer Inspection Systems.
The WS-3800 Xpress performs macrodefect inspection reaching 115 wafers per hour. Reza Asgari, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said, “The WS-3800 Xpress offers dramatically higher throughput than alternative systems while maintaining the same highresolution, advanced macro inspection capability that customers demand. With the addition of the optional 3-D inspection module, the WS-3800 Express offers a single platform that accommodates automatic inspection of flip chip wafers at any step in the manufacturing process."
“The unmatched macro inspection speeds are realized through the combination of enhanced camera technology, parallel processing and a new wafer handling system. The WS-3800 Xpress uses high-speed time-delay-integration camera technology, allowing the system to achieve these inspection speeds without compromising defect detection or affecting false positive rates," said Frank Jacovino, Vice President of Technology. “We coupled the high speed and resolution of the new camera technology with rapid wafer handling technology and high-speed processing to attain the highest production rates possible for our customers."
“With the introduction of the WS-3800 Xpress, RVSI maintains its leadership position as the manufacturer of the fastest Marco Surface Defect Inspection machine in the market," said Kevin
Maddy, President. “RVSI will also offer field upgrade kits to its current WS3000 series
customers, standing by its commitment to lead the industry by driving down the cost of
ownership".
RVSI's WS3000 series improves yield management of wafers and flip chip die, providing a method to maximize yields and profitability by inspecting wafers at high production rates. System capabilities include macro defect inspection of unbumped wafers, probe marks, pre- and post-reflow solder bumps, and gold bumps. Diced wafer inspection is also available when equipped with the optional film frame-handling module.
“The unmatched macro inspection speeds are realized through the combination of enhanced camera technology, parallel processing and a new wafer handling system. The WS-3800 Xpress uses high-speed time-delay-integration camera technology, allowing the system to achieve these inspection speeds without compromising defect detection or affecting false positive rates," said Frank Jacovino, Vice President of Technology. “We coupled the high speed and resolution of the new camera technology with rapid wafer handling technology and high-speed processing to attain the highest production rates possible for our customers."
“With the introduction of the WS-3800 Xpress, RVSI maintains its leadership position as the manufacturer of the fastest Marco Surface Defect Inspection machine in the market," said Kevin
Maddy, President. “RVSI will also offer field upgrade kits to its current WS3000 series
customers, standing by its commitment to lead the industry by driving down the cost of
ownership".
RVSI's WS3000 series improves yield management of wafers and flip chip die, providing a method to maximize yields and profitability by inspecting wafers at high production rates. System capabilities include macro defect inspection of unbumped wafers, probe marks, pre- and post-reflow solder bumps, and gold bumps. Diced wafer inspection is also available when equipped with the optional film frame-handling module.
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments