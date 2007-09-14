PartnerTech sees 2007 as a sluggish year

"2007 is a mid year for us in every way", Sweden based EMS-provider PartnerTech's CEO Mikael Jonson told evertiq.

PartnerTech has had a rapid growth during the last couple of years. After the acquisitions in Finland, England and Norway the company's global footprint has grown.



2007 is a structuring year where the organisation is getting changed and the subsidiaries are weaved together to better suit the company's size and the market PartnerTech operates. Between 2004 and 2006 PartnerTech's abroad sales grew from 5% to 50%.



"2007 has been an introvert year. We have worked internally to get all the pieces together. Nearly the whole management structure is changed. We have slimmed from 13 employees in the management to 6", Mikael Jonson told evertiq.



The marketing responsibility has been adjusted more and more to all the separate customer centres that PartnerTech has developed on respective markets. Every customer centre now have its own CEO. Every customer centre is now responsible for its own customers and internaly the customer

centres can take advantage by the concern to use the other customer centres. This is so that the customer gets the best service and that every customers needs will be satisfied separately. Business units have by this become more flexible to gain scale benefits and synergies on a

global level.



In Sweden PartnerTech has three customer centres with different technical direction, but in UK, Norway, Finland, and US the company has only one customer center each. The Vellinge plant is focused on customers within electronics production, Åtvidaberg, is focused on medical technology, machineries and terminals. Therefore Åtvidaberg has its own customer focus and customer centre. Karlskoga has its own customer net in metal processing and mechanical assemblies. PartnerTech has also businesses in Poland and China.



"We have got everything on place after the summer. I am very satisfied with the changes we have made and I feel that we today even better can meet the requirements from our customers and keep growing internationally. Ahead there is only sell, sell, sell", Mikael Jonson told evertiq.



The picture shows Mikael Jonson Partnertech's CEO.