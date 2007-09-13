LCD | September 13, 2007
Profilo Telra selects SRS Labs<br>as partner for LCD
Turkish-based Profilo Telra, Europe's third largest original design manufacturer (ODM) of TVs, has chosen SRS Labs as their audio enhancement provider.
The licensing deal with Profilo Telra is for use of the SRS TruSurround XT(R) virtual surround sound technology that the manufacturer will incorporate into their Telefunken brand of flat panel TVs.
Profilo Telra selected SRS Labs as their audio partner of choice because of the unique and demonstrable features SRS TruSurround XT provides to their specialized line of high-end LCD and Plasma TVs. SRS TruSurround XT processes multichannel content to create a virtual surround sound experience so consumers feel as if "phantom" speakers appear to extend all around them, producing an amazing surround sound effect, without the clutter of extra wires or speakers placed around the room.
Profilo Telra, who boasts a 20% share of the Turkish TV market, distributes televisions under the Telefunken brand in Europe. SRS TruSurround XT will be featured in nine LCD and Plasma models within two distinct Telefunken product lines, Invio and Visium. Profilo Telra will also add SRS TruSurround XT in OEM brands such as Tevion.
"Profilo has developed extensive alliances with world class technology providers and so it's only natural that we would partner with SRS Labs, an industry leader in audio enhancement technologies for LCD TVs," said Arnoux Desurmont, Senior VP, Telefunken Europe. "It's critical that our products offer more value for the money and deliver innovative features with superior performance for the home entertainment industry, which SRS technologies can help to provide."
"Profilo Telra is one of Europe's largest manufacturers of LCD TVs and we are excited to partner with them in delivering our technologies in their latest models," said Eduard Vendrell, Sales Executive-EMEA, SRS Labs. "As competition heats up in the flat panel TV market, OEMs and product designers are quickly realizing the competitive benefits of SRS technologies to deliver the best available audio experience to the customer without the need to add more expensive equipment."
According to a recent report from DisplaySearch, LCD TVs was the only technology to enjoy Y/Y revenue growth in Q1'07, rising to 32% of the global TV market on a unit basis and 57% on a revenue basis. Western Europe was the top region for LCD TVs, holding a 35% share. Factor in North America and Japan, the three regions accounted for 76% of the worldwide penetration of LCD TVs.
