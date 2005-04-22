Jabil names European management team

Senior Vice President John P. Lovato is named Regional President for EMS-Provider Jabil Circuit, Inc. Europe. Lovato joined Jabil in 1990 and has held a number of positions within the company, PCB007.com reports.

Michel Charriau will assume the role of Senior Advisor, Europe and will work closely with Lovato. Kevin C. Mazula is named Vice President, Sales, Europe. Mazula joined Jabil in 2003 with responsibility for European sales. Maurice Dunlop is named Vice President, Business Development, Europe. Dunlop joined Jabil in 1998 as a Business Unit Manager in Scotland. Carey A. Paulus is named Vice President, Global Business Unit. Paulus joined Jabil in 1998 as a Business Unit Director.



James C. Luginbill is named Vice President, Global Business Unit. Luginbill joined Jabil in 1998 as a Business Unit Director. Anthony Allan is named Vice President, Global Business Unit. Thomas T. O'Connor is named Vice President, Human Resources.