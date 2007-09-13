New consultation round in<br>RoHS/WEEE directive review

European Commission consultants have launched a new round of consultations on simplification of the RoHS and WEEE Directives, after an earlier round failed to generate sufficient data.

The Commission is currently engaged in a 'strategy to simplify the regulatory environment'. Waste has been identified as one of the three priority areas and the RoHS and WEEEc Directives are included.



This was initiated in December 2006. However, a first consultation round using questionnaires in the spring of 2007 proved inadequate, with too few responses.



The contractors ARCADIS Ecolas and RPA have now issued a second set of questionnaires and are requesting more detailed responses, with specific facts and figures.