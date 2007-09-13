Soldertec Global installs an Instron 5569

Soldertec Global has recently installed an Instron 5569 tensile testing system at its St. Albans based laboratory.

The new system has a load cell and speed range that enables Soldertec Global to experiment with both polymeric and metallic samples on the same equipment. The installation of the Instron 5569 adds to the expanding mechanical testing abilities of the laboratory, which already offers hardness and impact testing.



Operator training has now been completed on this new testing system which is equipped with a 50kN load cell and the ability to accurately measure down to 0.4% of this capacity. It is also capable of a range of test speeds between 0.001 - 500mm/min. This equipment can be used with an integral environmental chamber for stress, strain and creep measurements at high temperatures.



"The instrument features Instron's Bluehill 2 application software providing ease of set up and reporting which was not possible in the past," comments Laboratory Manager, Nick Hoo. "I can see how this will benefit both our research contract partners and our one-off quick turnaround customers as this software will speed up the report process immeasurably."



The installation of this equipment will extend the capabilities of the test facilities available at Soldertec Global, which provides a comprehensive range of analytical techniques for industry to solve many diverse issues and problems. These can be investigated at one facility through a single contact point. Some of the services available include: BGA X-ray inspection, Scanning Electron Microscopy, Solderability testing, RoHS Screening and RoHS Assurance Testing.