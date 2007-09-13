Freescale East Kimbride, "only a small chance to find a buyer"

evertiq.com previously reported that Freescale is selling two wafer manufacturing plants in Scotland, UK. One in East Kilbride and the other one in Dunfermline. Freescale East Kimbride now fears there is only a small chance to find a buyer.

Now workers at the East Kilbride plant fear that there is only a small chance of a buyer being found, due to companies like Freescale shifting production from Scotland to low-cost regions like Asia and Eastern Europe.



MSP for East Kilbride Andy Kerr told the herald, "I still remain concerned about the views and opinions I have been hearing from those who work in the plant, including those in fairly senior positions, about its future."



"However, that said, it is in the best interests of everyone that Colliers do a professional job in any attempt to provide a future for the plant in East Kilbride."