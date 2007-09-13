Mouser & MEDER expand agreement

Mouser Electronics has announced its distribution agreement with MEDER electronic has expanded to include the global marketplace.

According to Barry McConnell, Mouser Vice President of Product Marketing, the expanded distribution agreement with MEDER capitalizes on Mouser's core competencies of fast introduction, extensive stocking, and promotion of the newest products to the global design engineering

community.



"Expanding our distribution agreement with MEDER allows us to honor our commitment to deliver high-quality reed switching solutions to our global engineering customer base," McConnell said.



"Mouser adds a critical dimension to our go-to market strategy and offers the qualities we are looking for in a channel partner," said Rob Greenberg, National Distribution Manager of MEDER electronic, Inc.



"Customers worldwide now have access to all MEDER products through Mouser, including the OKI reed switches we supply."