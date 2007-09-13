Can the Czech environment<br>support a third Foxconn plant?

evertiq.com has previous reported that EMS provider Foxconn plans to build a second liquid crystal display and IT products plant east of Prague.

According to latest reports the labor is tight in the Czech Republic. Companies like Foxconn are recruiting engineers and assembly-line workers from countries like Ukraine, Russia, Moldova, Slovakia, Bulgaria.



Managing director of Foxconn CZ Jim Chang is now searching the country for workers to run the planned $147mn plant which is expected to employ some 5,000 workers.



Jim Chan said to Gulf Times “I have enough business for a third factory" “My biggest concern is whether the Czech environment can support a third factory. If I can't fill the second factory, how can I have a third?" he said.



He also said that “It will take some time, we will see what the situation is a year from now."