Changes in executive management at Nordson

Nordson has announced planned changes to the leadership of Advanced Technology Systems segment and executive staff.

Effective November 1, 2007, Robert A. Dunn Jr., senior vice president and leader of the company's Advanced Technology Segment, which includes Asymtek, March Plasma, Nordson UV and Dage-YESTech, will also assume responsibility for Nordson's EFD and TAH businesses. Peter Lambert, Nordson vice president will report to Dunn in the new consolidated organization and have direct responsibility for the EFD, Dage-YESTech and TAH businesses. Dunn will retain direct responsibility for the Asymtek, March Plasma and Nordson UV businesses and the corporate development function.



Also, in preparation for the planned January 2008 retirement of Peter S. Hellman, president and chief financial and administrative officer, Gregory A. Thaxton will be named vice president, chief financial officer for the corporation, reporting to Edward P. Campbell, effective January 1, 2008. Thaxton was elected vice president, controller in February 2007.



Shelly Peet, vice president, chief information officer and Robert Veillette, vice president, general counsel and secretary, will report to Campbell effective January 1, 2008.